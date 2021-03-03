 

Local Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Bridge Barrier on Route 28

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete bridge barrier on Route 28 late last month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:33 p.m. on February 24, on State Route 28/66 just south of Deanville Road, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, 62-year-old Kevin M. Dudek, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south on State Route 28/66, going too fast for conditions, when he lost control of his 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe due to having bald tires. The vehicle then struck a concrete barrier on a bridge with the front end, rotated, and struck the bridge again with the rear of the vehicle, drifted forward, and came to a final rest.

Dudek was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, PennDOT, and Cornman Towing also assisted at the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.


