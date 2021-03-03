Local Woman Caught With Syringe, Heroin at Clarion County Jail Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman who was reportedly caught in possession of a syringe and suspected heroin at the Clarion County Jail waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old Cheayne Kay Chandler were waived for court on March 2:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Chandler is currently free on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from a report of contraband discovered on an inmate in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:22 a.m. on February 17, Detective Wright of the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was assigned to investigate a report of a female prisoner bringing contraband into the Clarion County Jail.

It was reported that during her intake at the jail on a warrant out of Butler County, Cheayne Chandler was asked if she had any illegal items on her person and she answered that she did not, the complaint states.

A corrections officer then reportedly found glassine bags and a syringe on her person. She was also found to be in possession of a bag of suspected heroin, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Chandler said she didn’t know she had the syringe and bags in her bra. She said they didn’t belong to her and that she was holding them for a friend. She also reportedly admitted to using heroin but said she hadn’t used for approximately three weeks.

Chandler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:15 p.m. on February 17.

Chandler is also facing sentencing on March 17 on charges related to an overdose incident in Farmington Township last year.

