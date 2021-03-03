Marjorie Anne Ziegler, 91, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville formerly of Seneca, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Born in Franklin on August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Fred S. and Ethel H. Bell Johnson.

She was a graduate of the former Rockland High School.

Marjorie loved putting puzzles together and sharing them with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed word search books and playing cards with her family and also in various card clubs.



She formerly attended the Seneca United Methodist Church.

On June 3, 1948 she married Howard R. Ziegler and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2000. Marjorie and Howard loved their daily car rides never knowing where they may end up. They enjoyed going out to eat together wherever the road may have lead them.

Surviving are two children; Susan Jeannerat and her husband Ken of Clarion and Gary Ziegler and his wife Lori of Kane; five grandchildren, Gabe Jeannerat and his wife Dawn of Fairmount City, Hayley Jeannerat of Clarion; Daniel Jeannerat and his wife Rachel of Zelienople, Brittany Ziegler of Burlington, VT and Seth Ziegler of Kane; three great-grandchildren, Jessa, Colton and Ella Jeannerat.

Also, she is survived by a brother Robert Johnson of Cranberry, PA.

She is additionally survived by three sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where private family visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Thursday followed by a private funeral service at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 which will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Ambulance Service 1010 Buffalo St, Franklin, PA 16323, the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 272 Seneca, PA 16346 or to VNA of Venango County, 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

