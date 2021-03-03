New Business Introduced at Clarion Borough Council Meeting

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting kicked off with an introduction to a new downtown business.

Local business owner Jim Crooks, of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, made the introduction of Eagle Nutrition, the newest business downtown, located at 532 Main Street in Clarion, in the former Yo-Licious storefront.

Owner Betsy Dutoit then not only gave the council a description of her new downtown business, which offers meal replacement shakes, protein shakes, “loaded” tea, and more. She also provided the council with samples.

The business opened on Friday, February 26, and Dutoit says the first few days have been going very well.

“We did like 150 drinks today (Tuesday), so it was awesome to see the lobby full. Every day we’re doing a little bit more,” Dutoit said.

Dutoit noted that she started with 25 flavors, but will be slowly phasing in more drink and flavor options.

“There’s a lot going on over there.”

The business is currently open 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, but Dutoit said she is still planning to adjust the hours once she figures out what best works in the local community.

Clarion Blueprint Community Participating in Annual Week of Giving

Clarion Blueprint Community representative Janice Horn also spoke at the meeting, announcing that the Clarion Blueprint Community and Clarion Community Park are participating in the Bridge Builders Community Foundations 2021 Week of Giving.

Entering its fifth year, the Week of Giving offers the community the opportunity for collective philanthropy.

The 2021 Week of Giving will be March 15 through March 19.

“If you make a donation, there will be a small, pro-rated amount added to what you give, and all of it is tax-deductible,” Horn said.

The minimum donation is $25.00 and donations can be made at bbcfgives.org.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

Approved an engagement for cable franchise renewal services with Cohen Law Group for a flat fee of $10,965.00 (includes a franchise fee audit of Comcast and cable franchise renewal negotiations).

Approved Next Step’s Special Event Request for Walk for Life to be held on May 15, subject to COVID-19 warning and following all CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.

Gave permission to bid the boiler replacement and building improvement projects for the Clarion Free Library.

Accepted a letter of resignation from John Knight, Sr.

Approved advertisement to hire a full-time public works laborer.

Accepted the resignation of Keaton MacBeth from the Zoning Hearing Board.

Appointed Dan Gatesman to the Zoning Hearing Board, to expire at the end of 2022.

Announced anyone interested in serving as an Alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board is asked to contact the borough office. Two members are needed.

