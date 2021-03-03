Pamela R. Fesenmyer

Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer, 65 of Seneca, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 1, 2021 after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Born April 17, 1955 in Oil City, PA she was a daughter of John L. Warring and the late Janice M. (Miller) Warring.

She attended Cranberry Area School District and had been employed at Franklin Steel for many years.

Pam very much enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers with her significant other, Frank, and truly loved the dogs that she raised. She also enjoyed traveling out West and in her earlier years, and hosting meals for her family and friends.

She was a proud grandmother to all of her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed spending time them.

Surviving in addition to her father, John L. Warring of Seneca, are her children, Toby J. Harris of Oil City, David “Bink” C. Fesenmyer of Youngstown, Ohio, and Sara R. Simpson of Oil City; and her grandchildren, Kayla and Janice Harris, Tyler, Hunter and Kaylee Fesenmyer, and Derek, Kelayla and Braelynne Vearnon.

Also surviving are two sisters, Beth Edwards and her husband Jeffrey of Pittsburgh, and Carmen Pyle of Polk; and her nieces and nephews, Erica Puck and her husband Michael, Michael Edwards and his wife Lauren, and Angela Davis.

Also surviving is her significant other, Frank E. Goodman of Franklin; and his daughter, Kerri R. Yashinski and her children, Kolsen and Harper Yashinski.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Janice M. Warring; and Frank’s sons, Kirby J. and Kyle L. Goodman.

In her pursuit of raising Labs, Pam had a special friendship with Sandy Ames, who survives. Sandy was a great mentor and friend to Pam.

With respect to Pam’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

The Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to Pam’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

