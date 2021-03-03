Say What?!: Monkey Temporarily Escapes Enclosure at Ireland’s Dublin Zoo

DUBLIN, Ireland – Police in Ireland confirmed officers were called to the Dublin Zoo to help zookeepers recapture a macaque monkey that escaped from its enclosure.

The Garda Siochana, the Irish national police service, said officers were summoned to the Dublin Zoo when a Sulawesi crested macaque was found wandering outside of its habitat.

