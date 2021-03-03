SPONSORED: NEEDS APPROVAL: Ordered: 3-1-2021 West Park Rehab/Diagnostics Has New Imaging to Help See the Rotator Cuff

FRANKLIN, Pa – West Park Diagnostics, located on Pone Lane in Franklin, is now able to perform musculoskeletal ultrasounds and look at your joints.

What is the rotator cuff?

The rotator cuff is actually four smaller muscles that encircle the head of the arm bone at the shoulder joint. The shoulder joint is not as stable as other joints in the body so it relies on these rotator cuff muscles to keep it aligned.

There are bigger stronger muscles called the deltoids that make your shoulder move up, out and backward. But without the rotator cuff, these larger deltoid muscles would likely pull the joint out of place.

The rotator cuff provides a check and balance for the deltoids. If a deltoid muscle pulls the shoulder forward and upward (like reaching overhead) then the rotator cuff produces an appropriate counter balance pulling slightly backward and downward, kind of like a seesaw. Now it is rare that a person injures the larger stronger deltoids but the smaller rotator cuff muscles and their tendons are prone to being damaged. Either they can be pinched resulting in swelling, pulled resulting in a strain of the fibers or actually torn. So how can you know if your shoulder pain is a swollen, strained or torn rotator cuff?

Traditionally, this can be seen with an MRI however getting these tests approved by insurance companies has become increasingly difficult over the past decade. Fortunately, there is another test that can show us the rotator cuff. That test is musculoskeletal ultrasound. The same technology that is used to look inside a womb is now being used to look at joints and this technology is now available in Venango County.

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics has received extensive training with a nationally recognized franchise called Hands on Diagnostics. West Park Rehab/Diagnostics is now able to perform these musculoskeletal ultrasounds. Not only can they clearly see the structures of the rotator cuff but they can examine the elbow, wrist, hand, knee and foot. These tests take about 30 minutes, rarely require special insurance authorization, costs less than an x-ray and can be used to assist your physician or physical therapist in helping guide your treatment.

“Its one thing to try and explain to a person about their shoulder pain but it is quite another to show them why they hurt using an ultrasound picture of their rotator cuff. Using this technology, it has improved our physical therapy treatments. It can help speed up recovery in many circumstances and can even help a physician get an MRI authorized sooner. It will also show us the kind of tear that needs to be addressed by an orthopedist. Musculoskeletal US is being used in many major cities and hospitals across the country and we are pleased to bring it to our community.” Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT, owner of West Park Rehab/Diagnostics.

Below is a demonstration of a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound being performed at West Park Diagnostics.

To request an appointment visit https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.

Check out West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics’ website at https://westparkdiagnostics.com for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.