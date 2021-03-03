State Police Calls: Harassment Incident, DUI

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Shippenville Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment that occurred on North School Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident which occurred around 6:45 a.m. on February 17 involved two individuals.

The victim is listed as a known 65-year-old male victim.

DUI in East Franklin Township

Around 4:55 p.m. on February 27, Kittanning-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver on State Route 268, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a traffic stop was then conducted on the vehicle, and a witness reported seeing the driver and the passenger switch seats prior to the stop.

According to police, after speaking to the “passenger,” identified as 46-year-old Jay Stenzel, of East Brady, it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested for DUI. The “driver” was also deemed impaired by a controlled substance and was also arrested for DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

