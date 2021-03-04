On Thursday, District 9 released their playoff brackets for all classifications.

Brackets

Girls: A, AA, AAA, AAAA

Boys: A, AA, AAA, AAAA, AAAAA

In the Boys Playoffs, Elk County Catholic and Cameron County nabbed the top seeds in Class A. Karns City and Coudersport are the top teams in Class AA. Brookville is the top seed in the three-team Class AAA bracket. Clearfield headlines the AAAA tournament, and DuBois will enter the 5A competition as the lone team from D9 and will need to win two subregional games to make the state tournament.

In the Girls Playoffs, Coudersport and Otto Eldred are the top two seeds in Class A, while Keystone headlines the Class AA tournament. Punxsutawney is the top team in Class AAA, and St. Marys and Clearfield will battle for the AAAA title.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.