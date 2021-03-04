A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

