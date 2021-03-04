Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Incredible Coconut Cake

You will absolutely love this moist coconut cake!

Ingredients

5 large eggs, separated, room temperature

2 cups sugar



1/2 cup butter, softened1/2 cup canola oil2-1/4 cups cake flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup buttermilk2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, chopped1 teaspoon coconut extract1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon almond extract1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

FROSTING:

11 ounces cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup butter, softened

4-1/3 cups confectioners’ sugar

1-1/4 teaspoons coconut extract

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

-Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 325°. In another large bowl, beat sugar, butter and oil until well blended. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

-Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Stir in coconut and extracts..

-Add cream of tartar to egg whites; with clean beaters, beat on medium until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into batter, then fold in remaining whites.

-Transfer to 3 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar and extract; beat until smooth.

-Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread with 1/2 cup frosting and sprinkle with 1/3 cup coconut. Repeat. Top with remaining cake layer. Spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake; sprinkle with remaining coconut.

-Refrigerate for 2 hours before cutting. Store in the refrigerator.

