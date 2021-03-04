Clarion County Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on March 4.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,705, while the death toll remains at 84.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,381. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 4, there were 3,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/04/21 – 3,028

03/03/21 – 2,577

03/02/21 – 2,564

03/01/21 – 1,628

02/28/21 – 1,945

02/27/21 – 3,361

02/26/21 – 3,346

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4918 5 4923 116 Butler 14013 36 14049 369 Clarion 2700 5 2705 84 Clearfield 6334 28 6362 114 Crawford 6412 9 6421 136 Elk 2342 6 2348 35 Forest 1380 1 1381 21 Indiana 5104 5 5109 160 Jefferson 2814 9 2823 90 McKean 3051 5 3056 62 Mercer 8108 103 8211 241 (1 new) Venango 3376 7 3383 84 Warren 2189 6 2195 98

There are 1,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 357 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week.



189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,666,598 doses total through March 3:

First/single doses, 85 percent (1,840,397 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)



Second doses, 54 percent (826,201 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 112,743 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,915,271 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,291 cases among employees, for a total of 80,835 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,565 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,032 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.