Dancing in the Streets Greets Clarview Residents

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – There was dancing in the street and music in the air on Tuesday morning as about 25 preschoolers and their moms surrounded the outside of Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center to offer residents a “big hello.”

(Video by Ron Wilshire. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Like most nursing homes, residents have not been able to have visitors because of COVID-19, but they welcomed Tuesday’s visitors from inside their rooms as the young visitors displayed their signs of greeting and love while they danced to the strains of Baby Shark.

Clarion County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) organized the visit to help brighten the day of the residents.

“I work as a care nurse in a nursing home in Brookville and really see how hard it is on the residents,” said MOPS leader Molly Pierucci.

“It just seems like their spirits deteriorate without seeing their loved ones without a touch. The thing that is really sad to see is that they just need love, and they love children. A lot of them have baby dolls, and it brings them so much joy. I think that just being able to see people and know that we love them, even though we can’t be there with them.”

Kala Paulsen, activity director at Clarview, welcomed the visit.

“You have to think outside of the box a little. I know right now we’re trying to get some stuff together, and we’re trying to bring in Shamrock shakes for the residents. They greatly enjoy the refreshment cart that we bring outside of their normal food. We always celebrate their birthday, so they always get their treats on their birthday.”

Paulsen is completing her first year at Clarview.

One of the big hits with residents has been a cardboard “Ice Cream Truck” that circulates through the building delivering treats. It was also a big hit with the young visitors on Tuesday as it traveled out of the building and supplied ice cream.

“That truck is a great time for everybody here at the facility,” added Paulsen.

Renee Peace, of Clarview’s Premier Therapy, was the official “driver” of the colorful truck.

Linda Coulson, another MOPS leader, said the group does different activities throughout the year for moms.

“Before COVID, we would meet at Trinity Point Church and have two meetings a month. Moms could bring their kids, and we would have babysitting and everything,” said Coulson.

“With COVID, we’re doing more small groups, and we’re meeting over Zoom and that kind of thing, but we’re still trying to do some community service things and be active in the community as much as we can. We’re trying to pick some outdoor things to do.”

Groups affiliated with MOPS, an international organization, meet all over the world. MOPS offers many different resources, provides software ideas, and copes with the preschoolers during the isolation.

“With young kids, it is challenging, but just knowing there’s someone in the same boat as you are can also give encouragement, and we often try to call each other and just check in on people and make sure they’re doing okay.”

Coulson said that the kids were excited on Tuesday to see each other because there hasn’t been much of a chance to meet in big groups. The group plans to start meeting again this Friday for the first time in Trinity Point Church.

“Some of the other things we have been doing in the community include making cards and send them to nursing homes. We made veggie trays for the hospital and delivered them for the workers at Clarion Hospital. Last year (we) planted daffodil bulbs at the Eagles playground as a thank you for letting our kiddos play there. We also participate in The Next Step pregnancy Walk For Life. We’re a Christian-based organization.”

At the end of the day, everyone enjoyed the visit to Clarview — from the residents glued to their windows watching the dancing moms and preschoolers to the Clarview employees.

It was thinking outside of the box.

Baby Shark and Mommy Sharks could be seen bouncing in their mini-vans as they drove home.

