Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – In 2009 Deer Creek Winery was created by Denis and Rhonda Brooks as a way for them to share their delicious raspberry wines with local wine lovers, restaurants, and stores.
Twelve years later that one idea has sparked a business and tourist attraction that brings thousands of people to Northwestern Pennsylvania each year and has made it one of Pennsylvania’s premiere wineries.
The main winery is located on the Brooks’ family farm in Shippenville, Pa., along with the Inn and Events Center that was built as an addition to the Winery in 2011. The company, with more than 40 employees, also has five retail outlets in the Pittsburgh area that sell their variety of yearly and seasonal wines.
Alongside the more than thirty wines that cater to every vinotype, they now offer more than 25 flavors of gourmet olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar. The relaxing atmosphere is perfect for anyone to come let go of everyday stress and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine and our restaurant and food offerings.
In 2021 comes many exciting new changes to the company, including new leadership from Jennifer Crawford, Deer Creek Winery’s Integrator and CEO. Crawford, who began her new role in September of 2020, is taking the company into the new decade with great pride and success.
The company also looks forward to expanding their Bed and Breakfast and Restaurant this coming year. This expansion will help support the demand for guests, events, and new future endeavors.
Every year Deer Creek Winey offers fun calendar events as well as still offering live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Come enjoy the food, wine, or handcrafted beer on tap. Relax and unwind during stay at the Bed and Breakfast. Weeknights Monday through Thursday enjoy your visit for $99.00 when you use promotion code 99WINE. Celebrating this moment, your life, our wine.
