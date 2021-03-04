 

Gov. Wolf Signs Bill Preparing National Guard to Assist with Vaccination Efforts

Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Governor-Tom-Wolf-signing-a-bill-with-a-mask-onHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Wolf signed House Bill 326, which permits the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG), in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, to develop plans for the establishment and operation of regional sites for community distribution and administration of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, and vaccines for a virus, including COVID-19.

The bill also requires a report on the Administration’s plans to incorporate the National Guard into its overall vaccination strategy while taking into account vaccine availability and other vital ongoing missions.

“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Gov. Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.”

The Governor also signed House Bills 12 and 16.


