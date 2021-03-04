 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Gregory R. Bower

Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Gregory R. Bower, 57, of Strattanville, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 17, 1963 in Williamsport; son of the late Raymond and Rosemary Gramling Bower.

Greg proudly served in the US Army from 1986 to 1989. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Greg loved to take walks in the woods and enjoyed building and fixing things.

He is survived by his son, Jerome Bower of Indiana, PA; four sisters, Joan Bower of Virginia, Lisa Roetzel and her husband, James, of Kittanning, Becky Lewis of Punxsutawney, and Valerie Himes and her husband, Craig, of Falls Creek; a brother, Andy Bower and his wife, Becky, of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Christopher Bower.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with services to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.