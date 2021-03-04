Gregory R. Bower, 57, of Strattanville, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 17, 1963 in Williamsport; son of the late Raymond and Rosemary Gramling Bower.

Greg proudly served in the US Army from 1986 to 1989. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Greg loved to take walks in the woods and enjoyed building and fixing things.

He is survived by his son, Jerome Bower of Indiana, PA; four sisters, Joan Bower of Virginia, Lisa Roetzel and her husband, James, of Kittanning, Becky Lewis of Punxsutawney, and Valerie Himes and her husband, Craig, of Falls Creek; a brother, Andy Bower and his wife, Becky, of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Christopher Bower.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with services to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

