Knox Man Injured in Suspected DUI-Related Crash on Route 322

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was injured in a suspected DUI-related crash on U.S. 322 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:02 a.m. on February 25 on U.S. 322, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 52-year-old Jonathan T. Kozakovsky, of Knox, was operating a 2005 Honda Pilot, traveling east on U.S. 322, when he failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle then left the south side of the roadway and struck several trees. It came to a final rest off the roadway facing south.

Kozakovsky suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

He was using a seat belt and the airbag deployed.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, and Venango Towing also assisted at the scene.

Kozakovsky was cited for a traffic violation.

According to police, the crash involves DUI.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, March 3, 2021.

