Marilyn D. (Wilson) Painter

Marilyn D. Painter, 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville following a brief illness.

Marilyn was born in Butler on March 25, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James and Hazel Stover Wilson.

She was a graduate of Keystone High School in Knox. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing sudoku puzzles, crossword puzzles in the daily paper, and spending time with her dog, “Pup”. In her earlier years she had been employed by the St. Petersburg Water Co. and later by Miller’s Ceramics in Knox.

Surviving is a son, Joseph Shawn Painter and a daughter-in-law, Lori Painter, a daughter-in-law, Robin Painter, all of St. Petersburg; five grandchildren, Anthony, Adison, and Kolt Painter and his wife, Tina, Paige Painter and Mariah Painter; five great grandchildren, Tyler, Halee, Kolton James, Hannah, and Evelyn; a brother, William Wilson and his wife, Janice, of Lamartine; a sister, Barbra Hillard of Butler, and a niece and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Scott Painter, a granddaughter, Whitney, and a brother-in-law, Richard Hillard.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to any Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

