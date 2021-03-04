Mayor Whitling Not Running for Second Term

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling announced at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting that he does not intend to run for a second term.

“With a heavy heart, I do plan at the end of this term to conclude my role as Clarion Borough Mayor,” Whitling said.

He noted that he has had an “awesome” experience in office and has appreciated all of the support from the local community; nevertheless, he said that he needs to spend more time with his family.

“The reason for this difficult decision ultimately comes down to the need to put my family first. I’m sure those with young kids and also those who have had young kids understand how precious these years are.”

Whitling thanked the council members and borough staff who have helped him along the way and closed by noting how proud he is of the Clarion community.

“I can’t express how exciting it was to see this community rally around our local businesses during what was probably the most trying time this town has ever seen. Although we have lost some great businesses, we really persevered to continue to make Clarion great.”

Whitling was elected mayor in November of 2019 and took his seat in January of 2020.

The mayoral position wasn’t originally scheduled for election until 2021, but that all changed when former mayor Dan Parker announced his resignation in late 2019 after deciding to leave his position at the Clarion Free Library to accept another job out-of-state. Clarion Borough Council then elected to appoint an interim mayor until the general election in November.

Bill Miller, a former councilmember, was appointed interim mayor to serve until an elected mayor would take over January 1, 2020, to serve out the remainder of Parker’s four-year term.

The Clarion Democratic and Republican parties were asked to select a candidate to be placed on the ballot for a two-year term, the remaining length of Parker’s term. Bill Miller was selected by the Democrats, and Brett Whitling was picked by the Republicans.

Whitling came out on top with 371 votes, topping Miller’s 346 votes.

The Clarion Borough mayor normally serves a four-year term; however, resignations have cut those terms short in the last few years.

Dan Parker also began his term as mayor after being appointed to finish out a term following a resignation. Parker was appointed in December of 2016 to finish out Dave Walters’ term after Walters resigned to move out of state. Parker was then elected to his own term as mayor in November of 2017.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.