Michael Patton Advising: GameStop, Reddit, and Market Mania. What Happened?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: GameStop, Reddit, and Market Mania. What Happened?
Over the course of 11 trading days in late January 2021, the stock of GameStop, a struggling brick-and-mortar video game retailer, skyrocketed by more than 2,200% — creating a mix of excitement and concern throughout the financial world.1 Other stocks of small, struggling companies made similar though less dramatic moves.
At the heart of this story are two very different sets of investors: (1) professional managers of multibillion-dollar hedge funds, who took large, risky positions betting that GameStop stock would drop in price; and (2) a small army of individual investors, connected through social news aggregator Reddit and other social media sites, who worked together to buy large numbers of shares in order to drive the stock price up. The opposing forces created a feeding frenzy that sent the stock to dizzying heights far beyond the fundamental value of the company.2 The price peaked on January 28 and lost almost 90% of its peak value over the next five trading days before leveling off.(3)
