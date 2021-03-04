SPONSORED: Kahle’s Kitchens’ Property Offers Rich History

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahle’s Kitchens’ property in Leeper has a rich history that dates back to when the Farmington Township High School was constructed.

The high school was built in 1918, and Elgin Sloan, of nearby Shippenville, Pa., supervised the construction.

This early photo (shown above) captures horse-drawn “school buses” and students in front of the new school.

A gymnasium/auditorium was built beside the school shortly after.

The main school building was razed in the late 1960’s. Then, in 1985, Dave bought the property and began the construction of Kahle’s Factory.

Click here for more details on the history of the property and see before and after aerial views of Kahle’s Kitchens’ operation.

In 1995, Kahle’s purchased the old gym structure from Pennstyle/Carmate.

Today, the old gym structure currently houses Kahle’s Kitchens showroom, molding shop, and custom shop.





For more information about Kahle’s Kitchens, visit their website here: http://kahleskitchens.com/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.