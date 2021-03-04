Redbank Valley Bests Brockway: Mar. 3 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: March 3, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Archived Photo by: Mike Maslar)

Boys Results

Redbank Valley 75, Brockway 50

A big first half from the Bulldogs provided the necessary juice for a comfortable 75-50 win over Brockway. The Bulldogs scored 45 first-half points in the win, taking a 23 point lead at the break. Bryson Bain led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Chris Marshall scored 17 points. Marquese Gardlock also supplied 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Lewis Painter led Brockway with 12 points. The Bulldogs advance to 15-6. Brockway drops to 3-14.

Venango Catholic 41, Forest Area 33

A two-pronged scoring effort from Jake Liederbach and Andrew Burda led Venango Catholic over Forest Area, 41-33. Liederbach scored 17 points in the win, including 11 in the second half. Andrew Burda added 15 points for the Vikings, who scored 25 second-half points to take charge of the game and secure the win.

Venango Catholic improves to 3-16, while Forest Area improves to 0-16.

