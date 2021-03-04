 

Residents Displaced After Trailer Collapses in Clarion

Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

27A0D4A5-4EDB-45A3-B0E7-CE48436F36B9CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a report of a collapse at a mobile home in Clarion Township on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call around 4:54 p.m. reporting a collapse at a residence in Woodland Estates on 4th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Doug Preston, Chief of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, told exploreClarion.com emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found that the residence, a single-wide trailer home, had slid partway off of its base pad.

“The ground is saturated, and the whole thing shifted, and the trailer just slid,” Preston said.

According to Preston, the residents were home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The residents have been displaced as the trailer is not currently in livable condition due to the incident.

According to Chris Sagi, owner of Woodland Estates, there is currently another space in the park available, and they are trying to accommodate the displaced residents.

Sagi also said that the trailer that slid off its base has been determined to be in a condition that cannot be fixed. It will be removed and disposed of, then replaced with a new trailer sometime in the near future.

The scene was cleared around 5:35 p.m.

