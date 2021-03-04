Rockslide Causes Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a rockslide caused a crash on U.S. 322 in Cranberry Township late last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:31 a.m. on February 26 on U.S. 322 just south of Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 40-year-old Ashley L. Clonch, of Seneca, was operating a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, traveling east on U.S. 322 when a rockslide occurred on the left side of the roadway and spread debris across both lanes of traffic. Clonch’s vehicle then struck a boulder, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. It came to a final rest at the point of impact.

Clonch was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The roadway was closed for several hours for clean-up.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

