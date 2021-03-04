Sandra J. “Sandy” Morris, of Clarion, formerly of Sligo, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021 of natural causes.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1947 in Sligo, to Lyle L. and Berlene E. (Seybert) Morris.

Sandy attended Union High School. In her earlier days, she loved horseback riding and tending to her flowers and gardening. She enjoyed canning, crocheting, making jelly, shopping trips with family and friends, and spending time with her family. Sandy will be lovingly remembered as a spitfire, young at heart, for driving fast, and for always taking great pride in her appearance.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Tracey L. Weimer of Rimersburg and Tina M. Unger and husband, John of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Crystal Schmidt and husband, Chris, Christina Alvarez and husband, Daniel, Stevie Campbell and companion, Jeffrey, Zachary Unger, Isaiah Unger and fiancé, Brooke; ten great-grandchildren, Khloe, Eryn, Joseph, Rachel, Charles, Nicholas, Jasmine, Haylee, Jeffrey, Jr. and Gracie; her three sisters, Colleene Lane, Nancy Switzer and husband, Sonny and Carol Geibel and numerous nieces and nephew.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ray Morris and Les Morris; two infant siblings and the father of her children, Arthur W. Campbell.

At Sandy’s request services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sandy’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.