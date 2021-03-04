Say What?!: Kansas 18-Year-Old Wins $25,000 From Her First Lottery Ticket

MERIDEN, Ks. – A Kansas woman bought her first lottery ticket just four days after her 18th birthday and won a $25,000.00 jackpot.

Sloan Stanley, 18, told Kansas Lottery officials she was at the Country Harvest Apple Market in Meriden four days after her birthday and decided to buy her first lottery ticket, a $5 Cash Cow scratch-off game.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.