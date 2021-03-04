SPONSORED: NEEDS APPROVAL: Ordered: 3-4-2021 West Park Rehab/Diagnostics Offers Physical Therapist Services for Women’s Health

FRANKLIN, Pa – West Park Diagnostics, located on Pone Lane in Franklin, offers physical therapist services for women’s health.

Women’s health physical therapists evaluate and treat conditions that specifically affect women. They design treatment plans for each woman’s needs, challenges, and goals. There are some conditions that women may be hesitant to discuss with their health care providers.

The good news is that incontinence, pelvic and many others are treatable, and now at West Park Rehab in Seneca, Shaina O’Brien, DPT is a Physical Therapist who is a certified practitioner for women’s health. She is assisted by Brandy-Snavely, PTA. This program offers solutions that do not involve surgery or long-term use of prescribed medicines and their therapists administer care with discretion and attention to patient privacy.

Pictured Above: Shaina O’Brien, DPT (left) and Brandy-Snavely, PTA (right)

What is the pelvic floor?

A group of muscles that are located in your pelvis and stretch like a hammock from the pubic bone (at the front) to the coccyx or tailbone (at the back) and from side to side.

What is the function of the pelvic floor?

Pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, bowel and uterus in women. They help maintain bladder and bowel control and play an important role in sexual sensation and function.

What does pelvic floor rehabilitation treat?

Incontinence

Pelvic pain

Pelvic organ prolapse

What will treatment consist of?

Exercise

Bladder retraining strategies

Diaphragmatic breathing/relaxation techniques

Biofeedback

Electrical stimulation

Massage

“This program has really improved my quality of life. I no longer live with fear of having an accident and I am able to do more every day. I am really happy with the progress I have made and grateful for this program” -Satisfied Patient

For more information, click on this link to view their brochure on their Women’s Health program.

To request an appointment with Shaina O’Brien, DPT, visit https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.

Check out West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics’ website at https://westparkdiagnostics.com for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.