SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Honored as Elite Agency
Erie, Pa. – Rossbacher Insurance Group in Corry, Cranberry, and Oil City has been honored as the Erie Insurance Branch Elite Award winner.
This special recognition combines achievements in both customer growth as well as effective underwriting practices. Further, the Erie Elite status identifies the top ERIE Insurance agent for all three lines of business to include Personal Family Insurance, Commercial Business, and Life Insurance. Rossbacher also won the prestigious Erie Elite Award in 2014.
“We’re very proud of our team consistently working to protect our families and businesses as well as protecting their life insurance needs. It truly demonstrates our team’s commitment to quality service, valuable protection, and competitive products,” says Brad Allen, the President of Rossbacher. “We truly appreciate our team and we cherish our customers while partnering with Erie Insurance. It’s really a win-win-win situation.”
Rossbacher offers a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial and life insurance from Erie Insurance.
The agency is located in downtown Corry, plus in the heart of Oil City, and on Route 322 in Cranberry. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call (814) 677-4095.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.