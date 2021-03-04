 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Holding Fundraiser for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

156252184_10226239139430617_4485666072361537532_nSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit is holding a Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle for a family who lost their home to a recent fire.

The event is being held in the cafeteria of the UPMC Northwest. It began on Monday, March 1, and will run through Friday, March 5. The times for the event are 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bernard family as they lost their Seneca home in a electrical fire that occurred on February 7.

Raffle tickets are $5.00 for 25 tickets, and the cost of the 50/50 is $5.00 for three tickets and $2.00 for one ticket.

Winners will be drawn between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

The event is open to the public.

155451794_10226239140630647_5342626497675841685_n

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

