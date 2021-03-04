UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit Holding Fundraiser for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit is holding a Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle for a family who lost their home to a recent fire.

The event is being held in the cafeteria of the UPMC Northwest. It began on Monday, March 1, and will run through Friday, March 5. The times for the event are 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bernard family as they lost their Seneca home in a electrical fire that occurred on February 7.

Raffle tickets are $5.00 for 25 tickets, and the cost of the 50/50 is $5.00 for three tickets and $2.00 for one ticket.

Winners will be drawn between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

The event is open to the public.

