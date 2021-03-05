A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

