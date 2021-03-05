Baltimore Man Comes to Clarion for School, Stays to Build His Business

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – From the streets of Baltimore to a small-town university in Western Pennsylvania, Ashby Diaz is here and happy to call Clarion his home.

(Photos below by Ashby Diaz)

Ashby Diaz grew up in Baltimore City. He noted it as a rough place to grow up, but it helped him learn valuable life lessons and appreciate life a little more than most.

He came to Clarion in 2016 to leave behind Baltimore, ready to take life by the reigns and figure it all out.

“Applying to a university out of state was really the only way I knew how to get out,” Diaz said. “Clarion is now my favorite place, and I don’t regret moving here at all.”

While in college, Diaz became part of the Clarion University Wrestling Team; the team looked at each other as family.

“That family atmosphere is what made me want to stick around.”

Diaz made the difficult decision to leave the wrestling team and focus on his studies and passions, making a short visit home.

“I got really bored and found an old camera,” Diaz added. “I decided to take it back [to Clarion] with me and eventually fell in love with the calmness that photography brought to my life.”

While videography is still new to him, Diaz said he enjoys it because it challenges his creative mindset.

Finding his passion in photography, Ashby Diaz has formed a small business in his home of Clarion.

Ashby Diaz Photography covers multiple areas of photography including graduations, engagements, weddings, athletics, and more.

Diaz regularly photographs athletic practices, games, and events for Clarion University to use in marketing and on social media.

Wanting to keep Clarion his home for a while, Diaz plans to continue following his passion.

“I want to make a full-time living in my photography and videography,” Diaz closed with. “I want to do this by doing only things that I enjoy, and I love making [photography].”

“Don’t quit things; it becomes a habit,” Diaz speaks to those younger than him. “I’m speaking from experience.”

Ashby Diaz Photography can be found at AdiazPhotography.com or on Instagram with the handle @ashbydiazphoto.

