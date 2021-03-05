Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.

She was born August 10, 1956, in Oil City to John L. Warring and the late Janice M. (Miller) Warring.

Carmen was a 1975 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was a member of the Pulaski Club in Oil City. Carmen enjoyed going to the casino and shooting pool. She was a member of several local pool leagues. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was retired from Polk Center where she worked in the dietary department. Carmen had also been employed at Casey’s Lounge and Hoss’s Steakhouse.

She is survived by her father, John L. Warring of Seneca; her daughter, Angela Davis and her boyfriend Derrick Gray of Powder Springs, Georgia; her grandchildren: Sean Barrett and DeAndre Gray; and a great-grandson, Kaison Davis. Also surviving is her sister, Beth Edwards and her husband Jeff of Pittsburgh; numerous nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Kelly Kearns.

Carmen was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Warring; and her sister, Pamela Fesenmyer.

There will be no public visitation. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Polk Center, P.O. Box 94, Polk, PA, 16342 (write ‘endowment funds’ on the memo; these funds will directly assist the needs of the residents).

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Online condolences to her family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

