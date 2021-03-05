Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern Spiced Pecans

Pop these tasty pecans into your mouth and you’ll immediately want more!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin



1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper3 cups pecan halves2 tablespoons sugar1 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In a large skillet, melt butter. Add cumin and cayenne; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the pecans, sugar and salt; toss to coat.

-Spread in a single layer in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 300° for 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Cool. Store in an airtight container.

