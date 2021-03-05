Clarion-Limestone to Return to Five Days Per Week In-Person Classes on March 16

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – During a special meeting held on Wednesday, the Clarion-Limestone School Board voted to return to full-time, five days per week of in-person classes on March 16.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Superintendent Amy Glasl explained the new plan for the district during the meeting which returns the majority of students to five days per week of in-person learning, rather than the current plan, which has four days in-person and one day of remote learning.

Glasl noted the new plan still allows for remote learning for those who wish to continue to utilize it.

“Remote learning is not going away,” Glasl said.

“We are not getting rid of remote learning, we’re not getting rid of devices, we’re not getting rid of technology. I’ve said that from the beginning.”

One of the major changes is that all remote learning will now be synchronous, requiring that students log in and attend classes as they are occurring.

“If you’re going to be remote learning, and you are going to learn from home, you’re going to be synchronous with your teacher when they are on teaching. You will be there.”

Another change is that while students who choose remote learning can return to in-person instruction at any time, those who have chosen in-person instruction will not have the option to switch to remote instruction. The exception would be in cases of health and safety such as receiving a positive COVID-19 test result or being required to quarantine due to a confirmed contact with a positive case, according to Glasl.

There will also be exceptions made for when students are excused due to being sick and/or having a doctor’s excuse, Glasl noted.

While all of the classes will be synchronous with lessons no longer available to complete anytime, Glasl said teachers are still encouraged, though not required, to record lessons to be available for students who may be away on trips or out for things such as doctor’s appointments.

“I am very confident at this time to say that we are ready,” Glasl said, going on to say that she believes both students and teachers are well-prepared for this change.

During the meeting, the board also interviewed candidates for the board vacant board position created when former Board President David Schirmer tendered his resignation in February.

The board did not come to a decision on a candidate and will vote to fill the position at the regular voting meeting set for March 17.

The board did choose a new vice president, selecting Rebecca Allison to fill the role, as former VP Nathan Parker took the board president seat after Schirmer’s resignation.

