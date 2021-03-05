Emlenton Woman Victim of Email Scam

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton woman was recently scammed out of $800.00.

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a theft by deception that occurred between February 3 and February 10.

Police say the victim, a known 44-year-old Emlenton woman, forwarded the 13-digit numbers on the back of four eBay gift cards to a purported seller.

According to police, once the seller received the numbers, they removed the money from the cards.

Police note this is believed to be a spoofed email scam.

The investigation is ongoing.

