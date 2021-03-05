Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC-NW in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born Oct. 12, 1928, in Cranberry, PA, she was the daughter of the late George & Viola Tarr Strain. Freda’s mother died when she was five years old, and God blessed her with a second mother when her father married Grace McCracken in 1934.

Freda was raised in Sawtown and attended a one room schoolhouse.

She met Louie Rossey when she was about 16, they married in 1946 and were together 27 years until his death in 1973.

Freda’s focus in life was her family, they were everything to her.

She had worked at the Card Factory in Reno for ten years before its closing and then had worked at Foster Forbes Glass Plant in Rouseville for many years.

She was an avid bowler and had a green thumb, growing beautiful plants outside and inside her home.

Her home was always the gathering place for everyone.

She enjoyed cooking and preparing holiday meals for her family and enjoyed word searches.

Freda is survived by 5 children, Emma Rossey of Oil City, Betty Swem Rogers of Oil City, Patty Gharing & her husband Rick of Dempseytown, Susan Ritchey & her husband Jerry of Dempseytown, and Louie Rossey & his wife Kathy of Ohio; one son-in-law, Buck Kelley of Oil City; 12 grandchildren, Freda Kelly & her husband John, Bucky Kelley, Jamie Rossey Kiebler, Richard Gharing & his wife Amber, Jason Gharing & his wife Veronica, Raymond Swem & his wife Heather, Mindy Nuhfer & her husband Wayne, Dan Rossey & his wife Kary, Mike Rossey & his wife Liz, J.J. Ritchey, Sabrina Van Wormer, and Matt Ritchey; as well as 25 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Grace Kelley.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

