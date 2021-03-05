Hearing for Area Man Accused of Choking Woman During Argument Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly choked a woman during an argument at a residence in Redbank Township was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 32-year-old Jerrod L. Franklin, of Mayport, was continued on Tuesday, March 2, and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on May 4 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Franklin faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Redbank Township in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:53 p.m. on February 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

The complaint notes Jerrod Franklin had called and related that a known woman was arguing with him and was in possession of a knife.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:08 p.m. and spoke to Franklin.

According to the complaint, Franklin told police he was pushed in the chest with a closed knife that was also designed to function as brass knuckles.

Police then interviewed the known woman.

According to the complaint, she reported that she and Franklin got into an argument that turned physical, and Franklin then shoved her to the ground and choked her. She said she could not breathe but did not lose consciousness and noted she accidentally kicked another known woman while trying to break free from Franklin.

The complaint notes police observed a fresh red mark on the side of the known woman’s neck.

Franklin was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:30 p.m. on February 22.

