Help Support Youth Connection by ‘Striking’ Up a Connection

SENECA, Pa. – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Youth Connection has adapted its annual Bowl-A-Palooza fundraising event.

The annual Bowl-A-Palooza event is a public event that serves as the major fundraiser for the Youth Connection program. It was initially scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Seneca Lanes in Seneca, Pa.

However, instead of all participants coming together at the bowling alley, anyone who chooses to participate and raises $50.00 or more will receive a certificate to bowl at a time they feel comfortable. This will allow generous event sponsors and bowling participants to still support the local youth enrolled in the program without physically coming together at the bowling alley in order to adhere to suggested social distancing guidelines.

Money raised from the Bowl-A-Palooza event goes to the Youth Connection program, a program of Family Service & Children’s Aid Society (FSCAS) that is also supported by The United Ways of Venango County and the Titusville Region.

Bowl-A-Palooza participants will receive one entry into a drawing for a $500.00 door prize for every $50.00 raised.

Through Youth Connection’s community-based mentoring program, youth are carefully matched with mentors who can offer guidance and support.

Sandi Young (pictured above) was chosen as “Mentor of the Year” when her mentee Skylynn Kahle-Hannold nominated her by writing a letter explaining why Sandi should be honored and how she has provided opportunities for her to grow and have fun.

“I am so thankful I was matched with Sandi. I think she is so much fun, nice and kind,” Skylynn wrote.

“She is my favorite person, and I can’t wait for each time I get to see her. My favorite thing I have gotten to do with her thus far is to go to the zoo together. I also like riding bikes, making cookies, watching movies, walking the dogs, and just spending time together. I also like that sometimes she includes my brother in activities. Sandi and her husband took me and my brother fishing for the first time, and we had so much fun. I love her to death!”

Skylynn’s dad is very appreciative of all Sandi does for not only Sky, but their whole family, and says that he is so thankful that Sky was matched with her.

This is just one example of all the wonderful stories we hear about mentors making a huge impact in the lives of local youth.

“The program can only survive with the support of the community,” Jessica Walters, program director of Youth Connection stated.

“We truly rely on the kindness and generosity of our many volunteers and sponsors. We are very grateful for the continued partnerships we have established throughout the community and are always pursuing to create more.”

All funds raised for Bowl-A-Palooza must be turned in to the main office of FSCAS at 716 East Second Street in Oil City by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, to receive their bowling certificate and to be eligible for the door prize. The door prize drawing will be held on Monday, May 3, and the winner will be notified.

For more information, contact Youth Connection at 814-676-9940 ext. 1228 or by e-mail at jwalters@fscas.org.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.