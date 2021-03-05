 

Icy Conditions Lead to Rollover Crash in Farmington Township

Friday, March 5, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say icy conditions led to a rollover crash that occurred on Breezemont Drive in Farmington Township on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, on Breezemont Drive just south of Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 66-year-old Beth M. Roraback, of Marienville, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling north on Breezemont Drive when she lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then went off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. It came to rest facing south on Breezemont Drive.

Roraback and her passenger, identified as 66-year-old Maurice P. Roraback, of Marienville, were not injured.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damages.

Snyder’s Autobody also assisted at the scene.


