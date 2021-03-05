Keystone Goes 2-for-2: Mar. 4 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: March 4, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Keystone 62, A-C Valley 40

Keystone’s offense was rolling while their defense was strong as always in a comfortable 62-40 win over A-C Valley. Colin Say scored 16 points for Keystone. Brandon Pierce added 15 points for the Panthers, while Bret Wingard scored nine points and secured 12 rebounds. The Panthers held the Falcons to under 10 points in the first and third quarters, while also limiting the influence of Levi Orton, keeping him to only 18 points.

Keystone improves their record to 14-4. A-C Valley falls to 12-6.

Girls Results

Keystone 62, Union 47

Keystone’s strong scoring first half powered the Panthers past Union, 62-47. The Panthers outscored the Damsels 33-20 in the first half, holding the lead through the duration. Jozee Weaver led the Panthers with 20 points, including 10 in the first quarter. Emily Lauer added 17 points, while Natalie Bowser totaled 14 for Keystone.

Dominika Logue was the lone Damsel in double figures, scoring 17 points. Keystone moves to 17-2, while Union drops to 11-10.

