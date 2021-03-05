Knox Man Charged With Breaking into Knox Business, Stealing Liquor Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next week for a Knox man accused of breaking into a business in Knox and stealing multiple bottles of liquor.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old James Bashline is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1– Defiant Trespass Posted, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3– Purchase Etc. Alcoholic Beverage by a Minor, Summary

He remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred in Knox in February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 p.m. on February 1, James Bashline was at a known business in Knox during regular business hours and unlocked a window for the purpose of breaking into the business after it had closed.

Bashline allegedly left the business and went home, then went back to the business around 12:30 a.m. on February 2 and entered through the window he had previously unlocked, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Bashline then took a box and placed the following items inside:

– two bottles of Dr. McGillicuddy’s Root Beer Liqueur

– one bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila

– one bottle of Jacquin’s Cherry Vodka

– one bottle of Bird Dog Peach Whiskey

– one bottle of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

– one bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

– one bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

– one bottle of Captain Morgan Rum

– one bottle of Jacquin’s Royal Vodka

– one bottle of Jägermeister

– two bottles of unknown liquors

The complaint notes the total value of the liquor was $260.00.

According to the complaint, Bashline also allegedly attempted to break into the cash register but failed and caused an estimated $140.00 damage to the register. He then punched out a window inside the business, breaking it and damaging a door, causing an additional $200.00 of damage before proceeding out of a side entrance and going back to his residence with the stolen liquor.

Bashline was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:47 a.m. on February 2.

RELATED:

Local Man Arrested for Breaking into Knox Business, Stealing Liquor

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.