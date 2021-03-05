Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact With Teens at Jeff Tech

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly having inappropriate contact with multiple teens at Jeff Tech.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Cody Clair Fye, of Weedville.

The charges stem from a report of possible inappropriate with minors made in October of 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 19, 2020, DuBois-based State Police received a report alleging that Cody Fye, who was an adult student at Jeff Tech, was “flirting and coming in contact with” three juvenile females between September of 2020 and October of 2020.

The first victim, a 14-year-old female was interviewed and reported that Fye would rub her back in class, and on one occasion, grabbed her bra strap during a fire drill. She said that she and Fye began to talk on Snapchat, and the conversations turned sexual when they began to talk about engaging in sexual intercourse together. The victim reported she did tell Fye she was 14 years old, but they still continued to talk about having sex, though Fye told her he could get in trouble based on her age, the complaint indicates.

A second victim, another 14-year-old female, was also interviewed and disclosed that while they were at the school, Fye would act “creepy” toward her. She told police that during a fire drill, he grabbed her waist, arm, and hand, and she pulled away and told him to stop. She reported that later that day, he attempted to contact her on Snapchat, and she blocked him, the complaint states.

A third victim, a 15-year-old female, was interviewed and told police that during class on one occasion, Fye told made an inappropriate comment about the way she was standing and the idea of having intercourse with her in that position. She also reported that Fye attempted to contact her via Snapchat, but she declined the contact, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, two witnesses that were interviewed also confirmed seeing Fye spending time with the female juvenile students at school. One of the witnesses also reported hearing Fye talk to one of the victims about communicating on Snapchat.

Fye was then interviewed on February 25, 2021. He reportedly confessed to engaging in sexual conversation with the first victim, and confirmed that the conversation with her was about potentially having sexual intercourse.

The complaint notes that when asked about what happened when she told him her age, Fye reportedly said that “he was just trying to get kicked out of school.” He went on to confirm that he also told the victim to keep their conversations a secret.

When asked if he knew what he did was illegal, Fye reportedly said “yeah.”

Fye also admitted to talking to the second victim on Snapchat but said it was not sexual. He told police he never talked to the third victim at all, in person or online, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 11:15 a.m. on March 3, on the following charges:

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Open Lewdness, Felony 2

– Criminal Use of Communications Facility, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Summary (three counts)

He remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on March 30 with Judge Inzana presiding.

