The Lerch Group Donates to Lee Weber’s Clarion Area Wrestling Boosters

CLARION, Pa. – The Lerch Group of Janney Montgomery Scott presented a check for $1,000.00 to the Clarion Area Wrestling Boosters.

(Pictured above: The Lerch Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC: (left to right) Kyle E. Cathcart, Financial Advisor; Matthew H. Lerch, Executive Vice President/Investments, Branch Manager; and Beverly A. Lauer, Branch Operations Assistant.)

Clarion wrestling Head Coach Lee Weber received the check at the Clarion office located at the Applewood Center in Clarion.

Clarion’s wrestling program is a cooperative between Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union High Schools.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boosters had difficulty raising money the traditional ways, and Janney wanted to help fill some of the holes left by these complications.

The check was presented to Head Coach Weber by Financial Advisor, Kyle Cathcart, and Janney’s Clarion Branch Office Manager, Matt Lerch.

