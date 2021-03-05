 

The Lerch Group Donates to Lee Weber’s Clarion Area Wrestling Boosters

Friday, March 5, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-03-05-at-6.36.09-AMCLARION, Pa. – The Lerch Group of Janney Montgomery Scott presented a check for $1,000.00 to the Clarion Area Wrestling Boosters.

(Pictured above: The Lerch Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC: (left to right) Kyle E. Cathcart, Financial Advisor; Matthew H. Lerch, Executive Vice President/Investments, Branch Manager; and Beverly A. Lauer, Branch Operations Assistant.)

Clarion wrestling Head Coach Lee Weber received the check at the Clarion office located at the Applewood Center in Clarion.

Clarion’s wrestling program is a cooperative between Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union High Schools.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boosters had difficulty raising money the traditional ways, and Janney wanted to help fill some of the holes left by these complications.

The check was presented to Head Coach Weber by Financial Advisor, Kyle Cathcart, and Janney’s Clarion Branch Office Manager, Matt Lerch.

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Their expertise includes guidance about asset management, corporate and public finance, equity and fixed income investing, equity research, institutional equity, and fixed income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management. Janney is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

