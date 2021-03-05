Victor R. (Ray) Weidner, 89, formerly of Etchinson, MD, passed away February 21, 2021.

Born January 4, 1932, in Clarion, PA, he was the son of James Arthur and Helen Rote Weidner. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent a year in the arctic. After his tour, he attended Clarion College where he majored in Physics and earned a B.S. in Science Education.

In 1960, Ray took a job as a physicist at the National Bureau of Standards, where he concentrated in spectrophotometry, developing technologies to measure reflectance and the spectral properties of materials. In adulthood, he turned to painting. His creations reflect his interest in natural subjects and a keen mathematical mind. In 2017, his works were featured in an exhibition at the American Center for Physics in College Park, MD. Even as Parkinson’s crippled his body, he continued to find creative outlets that gave him fulfillment.

In 1967, Ray married the late Dorothy Burns, a colleague at NBS, and they built a home on her family’s farm outside Gaithersburg. She died in 2002. In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Weidner, and his sister, Phyllis Kotronis. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Weidner of State College, PA; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. To all who knew him, including his dear friend, Ernestine Howes of Fredrick, MD, Ray was known as a kind and gentle man.

The family expresses its sincere gratitude to Ray’s caregiver, Christopher Cruz, and his family.

Interment will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

