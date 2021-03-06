Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Cook Forest for Couples

The natural beauty of Cook Forest State Park makes it the perfect place for a romantic getaway any time of year. Here is a list of 10 things for couples to enjoy in Cook Forest.

1. Climb the Fire Tower: It is one of the most iconic landmarks in “The Forest”. The 87.5-foot Old #9 fire tower was completed in August 1929 by the PA Department of Forest and Waters as a tourist attraction and today it still provides a commanding view of the park and Clarion River Valley.

2. Kiss at Seneca Point: This is one of the most romantic places to share a kiss, particularly at sunset, with the beautiful Clarion River Valley as a backdrop.

3. Hike the Forest Cathedral: Explore the towering ancient white pines and hemlocks in this area designated as a National Natural Landmark. It is a short hike on Longfellow Trail.

4. Float Down the Clarion River: Spend a relaxing day floating down the Wild & Scenic Clarion River in a canoe or on tubes from Pale Whale Canoe Fleet.

5. Enjoy a Romantic Dinner: There are many good restaurants in and around Cook Forest, but the stunningly beautiful Gateway Lodge is the place to share a romantic dinner.

6. Take a Drive on River Road: Roll down the windows, take in the fresh air, and wonder at the spectacular scenery and wildlife as you enjoy a leisurely morning cruise along the Clarion River.

7. Visit the Sawmill Center for the Arts: Take home a handcrafted memory of your visit to Cook Forest from their local artisans’ craft market and enjoy a live performance at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theater.

8. Go Horseback Riding: Experience the amazing beauty of Cook Forest on horseback. There are several stables in the area that offer trail rides.

9. Sip Some Wine & Shine: Sample local wines at Allegheny Wine Cellars at Briar Hill Rustic Furniture, Cook Forest Wines, and the Penn Shore Wine Shop at Evergreen Cabins and Mercantile. Chicken Hill Distillery also has a new Cook Forest outlet.

10. Feed the Fawns: Few things in nature are as cute and cuddly like whitetail deer fawns and the experience of bottle feeding them and hand feeding adult deer at the Double Diamond Deer Ranch is something you will always remember.

These are just a few of the many wonderful outdoor adventures awaiting couples in Cook Forest. Find more things to do, see, and experience in Cook Forest and the entire Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

