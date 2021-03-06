Madison Township Barn Destroyed in Fire

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Madison Township barn was destroyed by fire on Friday night.

The incident occurred at 571 Crissman Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a structure fire came in at 9:42 p.m., and multiple agencies were called to the scene.

The following fire management agencies were dispatched:

– Rimersburg Hose Co.

– Sligo Volunteer Fire Department

– East Brady Volunteer Fire Department

– Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department

– Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department

– Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department

– Hawthorn Area Fire Department

– Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Parker City Volunteer Fire Department

– Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department

– Chicora Volunteer Fire Department

Southern Clarion County Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

