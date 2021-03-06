 

Madison Township Barn Destroyed in Fire

Saturday, March 6, 2021 @ 01:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

9F94A515-AEF1-49EA-AEDF-80AF064D458F (1)MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Madison Township barn was destroyed by fire on Friday night.

The incident occurred at 571 Crissman Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a structure fire came in at 9:42 p.m., and multiple agencies were called to the scene.

3B616495-BE5F-4C34-BAA9-B4C7BC718ADC

The following fire management agencies were dispatched:

– Rimersburg Hose Co.
– Sligo Volunteer Fire Department
– East Brady Volunteer Fire Department
– Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department
– Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department
– Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department
– Hawthorn Area Fire Department
– Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Parker City Volunteer Fire Department
– Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
– Chicora Volunteer Fire Department

Southern Clarion County Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

03E75D8A-0F56-4371-8A33-B682C08225C9


