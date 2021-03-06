A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

