AG Task Force Busts Oil City Woman for Selling Crack Cocaine

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against an Oil City woman following an undercover operation investigating the sale of crack cocaine in Oil City.

Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Brook Elaine Roberts.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 2, 2020, a confidential informant (C.I.) used a cell phone while in the presence of a narcotics agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to contact Brook Roberts and arrange for a controlled purchase of cocaine.

The C.I. then met with Roberts, under surveillance by the agent and a task force officer, at a location in Oil City. The C.I. then departed with Roberts and an unidentified female, who was driving the vehicle. The vehicle then returned and all three individuals entered a nearby residence, the complaint states.

Another vehicle then arrived in the area and Roberts exited the house and went to the vehicle. Roberts and an unidentified black male walked from the vehicle back into the residence, and the man then exited again and departed in the vehicle, the complaint continues.

The C.I. then exited and met with the agent and the task force.

The CI then turned over a knotted plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine that the C.I. said he/she had purchased from Roberts. The C.I. also said Roberts had obtained the cocaine from a black male, according to the complaint.

The substance was later weighed at 0.24 grams and tested positive as containing cocaine, the complaint notes.

Roberts was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substances, Misdemeanor

She remains free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 24, with Judge Fish presiding.

