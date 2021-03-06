 

Barbara Ann Walker

Capture (1)Barbara Ann Walker, 67 of Oil City, passed away on March 3, 2021, at her home with UCIP. Barbara was born in Mercer on May 24, 1953, to the late Harold and Doris (Richards) Walker.

Barbara loved the Wizard of Oz and was able to travel to the Land of Oz in North Carolina. She was excited to get photos with all her favorite characters. She also loved her trip to the I Love Lucy Museum in New York. She also loved frogs, rubber duckies, and smiley faces.

Barbara is survived by her sisters, Carol Knox and husband John of Evans City, and Jane Yeksigian and husband Peter of Avondale, PA; niece, Wendy Palmer; and great-nephew, Jacob Palmer; as well as many dear friends at the UCIP in Venango County.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12-1 PM on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery next to her parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


