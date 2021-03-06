Charges of Indecent Assault of 4-Year-Old Filed Against Knox Man Currently Facing Sentencing on Statutory Assault Case

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a four-year-old child have been filed against a Knox man who is already facing sentencing on a statutory sexual assault case involving a young teen.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, March 4, filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Garrett Allan Wetzel.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 17, 2019, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of an incident involving indecent exposure forwarded by Clarion Children and Youth Services (CYS).

The referral was initiated after a mandated reporter was informed by a four-year-old victim that Garrett Wetzel had shown her his genitals, the complaint states.

The victim was then interviewed and reportedly disclosed that Wetzel had been living with the victim’s family and showed her his genitals while he was taking his pants off in a juvenile family member’s bedroom. The victim said Wetzel was removing his pants to lay in the other juvenile’s bed.

When asked if she believed Wetzel was trying to show her his genitals, the victim initially said “no” and also denied Wetzel making her make contact with his genitals.

The victim was then interviewed again at Western PA Cares for Kids on December 31, 2019.

During the interview, the victim was asked if anyone had ever touched her on her genitals, and she responded that Wetzel had contact with her genitals and buttocks using his hand. She also disclosed having touched Wetzel’s genitals with her hand in his bedroom and several other locations, according to the complaint.

Wetzel has been charged with the following offenses:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 22, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Court documents indicate Wetzel is also scheduled to stand for sentencing on one second-degree felony count of statutory sexual assault at 12:30 p.m. on March 17, related to a previous case where he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

